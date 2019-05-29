Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. Hergenroeder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas M. Hergenroeder Thomas M. Hergenroeder, 53, of Fresno, CA, died peacefully on May 18, 2019. Tom was born and raised in California, where he enjoyed surfing as a young man and built a successful, 35-year career in the industrial laundry and textile industries. He was known by all for his easy-going and good-humored personality. He will be remembered for his kindness, and the joy he found in his cherished family and innumerable lifelong friends. Tom is survived by his mother, Frances Chace of San Luis Obispo, CA, his father, Thomas E. Hergenroeder, of Fresno, his uncle, Norman B. Chace, III, his two beloved daughters, Hailee and Heidee, and their mother, Ginger Gates Hergenroeder, all of Clovis, CA, his brother, David Hergenroeder, of Cambria, CA, and extended family members. There will be a Celebration of Life at Pardini's restaurant in Fresno on Wednesday, June 26th at 11:30am, and a Memorial Paddle Out for Tom at Atascadero Beach in Morro Bay on Saturday, July 13th at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to a .

Thomas M. Hergenroeder Thomas M. Hergenroeder, 53, of Fresno, CA, died peacefully on May 18, 2019. Tom was born and raised in California, where he enjoyed surfing as a young man and built a successful, 35-year career in the industrial laundry and textile industries. He was known by all for his easy-going and good-humored personality. He will be remembered for his kindness, and the joy he found in his cherished family and innumerable lifelong friends. Tom is survived by his mother, Frances Chace of San Luis Obispo, CA, his father, Thomas E. Hergenroeder, of Fresno, his uncle, Norman B. Chace, III, his two beloved daughters, Hailee and Heidee, and their mother, Ginger Gates Hergenroeder, all of Clovis, CA, his brother, David Hergenroeder, of Cambria, CA, and extended family members. There will be a Celebration of Life at Pardini's restaurant in Fresno on Wednesday, June 26th at 11:30am, and a Memorial Paddle Out for Tom at Atascadero Beach in Morro Bay on Saturday, July 13th at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to a . Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations