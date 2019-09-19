Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Jodry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas R. Jodry 12/97 - 9/19 Our hearts are saddened with the loss of our son Tommy and we miss him so much. We loved him with all our hearts. In the course of his life he brought us so much happiness. He was such a cute kid. He loved playing with his cars, reading his books, and wearing his Woody "Toy Story" costume. He could easily talk to any adult, was funny and witty, and loved doing the things all little boys do. From a young age he had a passion for drawing. As he got older he began to create his own beautiful and unique stencil art. Tommy admired President Barack Obama and plastered a stencil of him everywhere. And oh, man could Tommy write a story. He could have been a novelist. He had an innate talent to express himself in writing ever since he learned how to write. He would be doing a much better job of writing this than I am. He played the guitar proficiently for many years and it was the joy of his life. He and his friends played for our very ill friend Sylvia's fundraiser. He had so much kindness in his heart. In recent years he spent much of his free time growing and selling cactus and succulents. He took up this hobby when he was twelve years old and wanted to make a little money. All his customers were impressed with his entrepreneurial spirit. I'm sure they will all miss meeting him in his beautiful cactus garden and his new 805xeriscape landscaping business. But now Tommy is gone. He lived for 21 short years. His high school years did not go well for him and his self esteem wavered as a result. Depression and anxiety took its toll and help in SLO county was so unavailable. He was set to sign himself into an alcohol rehabilitation program but circumstances led him into the wrong situation that ultimately led to the loss of his life. He so much wanted to get better. So we need to thank all the people who did reach out to him; his family, his very good friends who stood by him, the counselor and psychiatrist who were willing to work with him and didn't close their doors to him, and all those other people in our village who showed concern and compassion towards him. We will all miss him, his parents Mary Jane and Bill Jodry. His siblings, Victor and Carmen Rust, and Juliette Jodry. His uncles Glenn and George, cousins Patrick and Pete, his grandmother Denise, and all his loving Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and family scattered across the country. Goodbye Thomas, please keep an eye on us all from heaven. Service Information: Viewings: Thursday 9/19 & Friday 9/20 from 1-3pm, 5-8pm at Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, with praying of the rosary Friday at 6pm. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday 9/21 at 10am at Saint William's Catholic Church.

