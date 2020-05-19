Thomas Richard "Tom" Welling
Thomas "Tom" Richard Welling Thomas "Tom" Richard Welling, Born June 3, 1940 went home to our Lord on April 21, 2020, passed in Bakersfield, CA from a massive stroke. Tom is survived by his wife Althea H. Welling. He will be lovingly remembered by his close friends Fred & Donna and Dan & Bev. He's also survived by 7 step children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren that love him and cherish him unconditionally. Also survived by children Francie & Thomas. He was a retired truck driver with a passion for golf and giving tours around the local wineries. Tom was a friend to all extending invitations to anyone interested in a backyard get together with plenty of food and drinks. Tom was a member of The United Church of Christ in Atascadero CA. Services have not been scheduled due to the COVID 19.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 19, 2020.
