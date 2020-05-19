Thomas "Tom" Richard Welling Thomas "Tom" Richard Welling, Born June 3, 1940 went home to our Lord on April 21, 2020, passed in Bakersfield, CA from a massive stroke. Tom is survived by his wife Althea H. Welling. He will be lovingly remembered by his close friends Fred & Donna and Dan & Bev. He's also survived by 7 step children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren that love him and cherish him unconditionally. Also survived by children Francie & Thomas. He was a retired truck driver with a passion for golf and giving tours around the local wineries. Tom was a friend to all extending invitations to anyone interested in a backyard get together with plenty of food and drinks. Tom was a member of The United Church of Christ in Atascadero CA. Services have not been scheduled due to the COVID 19.



