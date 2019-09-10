Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Rousseve Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas S. Rousseve Jr. Thomas "Tom" Sidney Rousseve, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Patricia, in 1950, who survives him. Tom is also survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and sister Vicky. Tom was a resident of SLO County since 1981, retired from the US Post Office, concluding his career as Postmaster in the city of Harmony. Tom loved golfing with friends and family at Chalk Mountain and Paso Robles courses and his weekly game of poker where he won his fair share of pots. Tom was quite the dancer and he and his wife Patricia could do an impressive "swing" into their 80's. Tom's favorite activity was spending time with his wife and family sharing stories and a good laugh. His unconditional love, kindness and outgoing personality will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Dignity Health Hospice, 124 South College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019

