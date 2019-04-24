Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Thompson Doctor Thompson age 66 passed away restfully at home on April 3, 2019. Had his life not been cut short following a courageous struggle with cancer, he would still be practicing Orthodontics, a profession he loved immensely. He always said he was blessed to have a job that gave people beautiful smiles. Till the very end he remained wonderfully optimistic and appreciative of the beauty in nature, the beauty all around us and the beauty of life it self, our ultimate gift to share. A remembrance to Tom would be an act of kindness to another person. We will miss you Tommy! A memorial service will be held at Pismo Beach New Life Church Saturday April 27th at 11am. Flowers can be sent to the Church.

