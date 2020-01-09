Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Weddle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Weddle After completing another successful tomato growing season and celebrating his 75th birthday, Thomas "Tommy" Allen Weddle of San Luis Obispo passed away on October 23, 2019. Thomas was born in August of 1944 in San Pedro, California. The second of four sons born to high school sweethearts, Bert and Pat Weddle. At the age of three, Tommy and the Weddle family settled in San Luis Obispo. A San Luis Obispo High School class of 1962 graduate, Tommy loved participating in auto shop and found a true interest in vintage cars. After graduation, Mr. Weddle married his High School sweetheart and they had their first child, a daughter named Colleen Lynn, followed 18 months later by his son, Tracey Allen. Immediately after High School, Tommy joined the family business, working at San Luis Brick where he cultivated masonry skills and became a talented bricklayer. In his long career, Tommy helped build important buildings large and small throughout the state. He would often bring his family along to see the firing of the brick kiln, "This is history and the making," he would say proudly. On December 9th, 1979, to his delight, his first and only granddaughter, Brook Kaiopua McCall was born. Throughout high school, he dutifully attended her softball games and took her on historical tours throughout the county and beyond. At the age of 22, Miss McCall sustained a spinal cord injury which led to paralysis. Tommy became her biggest fan and supporter, making every effort to make sure she was living the life she chose despite her disability. Around San Luis Obispo, Tommy is famous for his barbecue and chili bean cookoffs. An all-day low and slow Santa Maria-style barbecue aficionado, Mr. Weddle never wasted a fire and made sure everybody was full before leaving one of his gatherings. Each summer, Tommy grew beautiful rows and rows of ripe red tomatoes and passed them out to eager friends to enjoy. Mr. Weddle is survived by his daughter, Colleen Harbaugh of San Luis Obispo; his son, Tracey Weddle of Los Osos; his granddaughter, Brook McCall of Portland, OR; His brother, Larry Weddle of San Luis Obispo; his brother, Dan Weddle of Phoenix, AZ; and loved extended family and friends throughout the central coast and beyond. The family invites you to join them at Tommy's entombment service being held Friday, January 17th at 11:30 AM at San Luis Obispo Mausoleum 2890 S. Higuera St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tommy Weddle's name to the United Spinal Association benefiting spinal cord injury survivors.

