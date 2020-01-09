Tim Kelley 1939 - 2020 Tim Kelley passed away from natural causes on January 2, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was 80. Mr. Kelley was born in 1939 in San Luis Obispo to his parents, Clarence and Dorothy Kelley. He graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Speech Communication. Tim attended school at Mission Elementary and graduated from Mission High School in 1957. He had a long career as a Draftsman and Appraiser with the San Luis Obispo County Tax Assessors Office. Tim loved the outdoors. As a young man he enjoyed backpacking and later became an avid sailor. He also loved music, played guitar and was a great swing dancer. Although he moved briefly to Northern California and worked as a draftsman for Pacific Gas & Electric, he returned to San Luis Obispo County when his children were in grade school. Tim remained in the area since that time. He eventually retired from the Assessors Office and spent his retirement years enjoying his grandchildren, spending time with friends, sailing and traveling. He always loved the ocean and made several memorable trips to Hawaii. Mr. Kelley is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Kelley and Troy VanMiddendorp of San Luis Obispo, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Tim Kelley and Tina Kelley of Antelope CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Nicole Kelley of San Mateo, CA; brothers Fred, Tony, Jon and Dennis; sisters Sally Kusy and Sue Kelley; along with four grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his sister Patty Kurtz. A Rosary will be held Thursday, Jan 9th at 6pm at Reis Family Mortuary, 991 Nipomo St in San Luis Obispo. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Old Mission Cemetery Chapel, 101 Bridge Street in San Luis Obispo. Committal immediately after and Celebration of Life to follow. Details can be found at www.reisfamilymortuary.net. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Kelley's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice www.centralcoasthomehealth.com.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020