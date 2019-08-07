Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Foursquare Church (Father's House) 2100 Ramona Rd Atascadero , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy "Tim" Covert Tim was born in 1956 in Santa Maria, CA. to Dorman and Evelyn (Simas) Covert. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1974. Tim met the love of his life, Sheri Stover whom he married in 1985. They were blessed with five beautiful children. Tim's greatest joys were his wife and kids in which he made known to everyone! He loved sports and coached his boys in youth football along with cheering on his girls in water polo and soccer. Many years were spent vacationing at the nearby lakes with family and friends. Tim's favorite place was at the local beaches relaxing, while watching their kids as they surfed and had fun. He was happy to have Sheri by his side always. Tim was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He left a beautiful imprint of love on the hearts of those who knew him.We will forever miss him. He leaves behind his wife, Sheri and their children: Trevor, Amy, Chelsey, Micah, and Jeremy. His mother, Evelyn Covert; Siblings: Debbie Wasserman, Julie Hake (Mike), Doug Covert (Eugenia), Diane Akers, Linda Russo, Kathy Dralle, and Susan Hudson (Stacy). He was preceded in death by his father, Dorman Covert. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Ceremony this Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm at The Foursquare Church (Father's House), 2100 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his GoFundMe account.

Timothy "Tim" Covert Tim was born in 1956 in Santa Maria, CA. to Dorman and Evelyn (Simas) Covert. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1974. Tim met the love of his life, Sheri Stover whom he married in 1985. They were blessed with five beautiful children. Tim's greatest joys were his wife and kids in which he made known to everyone! He loved sports and coached his boys in youth football along with cheering on his girls in water polo and soccer. Many years were spent vacationing at the nearby lakes with family and friends. Tim's favorite place was at the local beaches relaxing, while watching their kids as they surfed and had fun. He was happy to have Sheri by his side always. Tim was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He left a beautiful imprint of love on the hearts of those who knew him.We will forever miss him. He leaves behind his wife, Sheri and their children: Trevor, Amy, Chelsey, Micah, and Jeremy. His mother, Evelyn Covert; Siblings: Debbie Wasserman, Julie Hake (Mike), Doug Covert (Eugenia), Diane Akers, Linda Russo, Kathy Dralle, and Susan Hudson (Stacy). He was preceded in death by his father, Dorman Covert. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Ceremony this Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2pm at The Foursquare Church (Father's House), 2100 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his GoFundMe account. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close