Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Martin Tom Martin of Atascadero, was born 5/6/1929 and passed away 5/4/2019. Tom was truly an extraordinary man. He was loved by all who had the privilege to meet him. Born to Sarah and Leo Martin in Springfield Illinois, Tom grew up in Champaign Illinois and attended Central Missouri State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Tom had a colorful life from his swimming legacy in high school to his bridge and shuffleboard dominance in college, Tom mastered all he set out to accomplish. In 1955 Tom took a break from the cold midwestern winters and headed to California for a short holiday. Within 7 days of his arrival in Southern California, with the help of his friend Harry Bergquist, he landed what would be a long and successful career position at North American Aviation/Rockwell International. More importantly though, he met the love of his life, Maureen Eger in Beverly Hills California. They were married 8 Months later. Tom and Maureen went on to have 4 children: Tommy (Martha), Kelly (Claire), Bobby (Jeanne) and Mary Ann (Stephen). Tom was an enthusiastic coach to all of his children's athletic pursuits. Ever the competitive spirit, he encouraged all he coached and mentored to realize their individual excellence. During his 30 year career at Rockwell International, Tom was the project manager for the Apollo, GPS, and the Shuttle programs. In retirement, Tom and Maureen enjoyed long camping trips to Mexico with friends and family, thousands of rounds of golf and countless poker games with buddies. He was a dedicated volunteer at Loaves and Fishes and Senior Nutrition in Northern SLO county. He was a talented grant writer and did so for causes dear to him, obtaining valuable funding to support them. Tom was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, Sarah and Leo Martin, his son Kelly, and his brother Walter. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Maureen, his brother Paul, sister Musa, his children, Tommy, Bobby and Mary Ann and his beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Tommy, Luke, Maya, Jason, Hannah, and Loretta. Tom had a long life full of laughter, love and friendship, but gosh, did we want it to be longer. We will love you always and forever. Your legacy is epic and everlasting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SLO County Senior Nutrition Program.

Tom Martin Tom Martin of Atascadero, was born 5/6/1929 and passed away 5/4/2019. Tom was truly an extraordinary man. He was loved by all who had the privilege to meet him. Born to Sarah and Leo Martin in Springfield Illinois, Tom grew up in Champaign Illinois and attended Central Missouri State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Tom had a colorful life from his swimming legacy in high school to his bridge and shuffleboard dominance in college, Tom mastered all he set out to accomplish. In 1955 Tom took a break from the cold midwestern winters and headed to California for a short holiday. Within 7 days of his arrival in Southern California, with the help of his friend Harry Bergquist, he landed what would be a long and successful career position at North American Aviation/Rockwell International. More importantly though, he met the love of his life, Maureen Eger in Beverly Hills California. They were married 8 Months later. Tom and Maureen went on to have 4 children: Tommy (Martha), Kelly (Claire), Bobby (Jeanne) and Mary Ann (Stephen). Tom was an enthusiastic coach to all of his children's athletic pursuits. Ever the competitive spirit, he encouraged all he coached and mentored to realize their individual excellence. During his 30 year career at Rockwell International, Tom was the project manager for the Apollo, GPS, and the Shuttle programs. In retirement, Tom and Maureen enjoyed long camping trips to Mexico with friends and family, thousands of rounds of golf and countless poker games with buddies. He was a dedicated volunteer at Loaves and Fishes and Senior Nutrition in Northern SLO county. He was a talented grant writer and did so for causes dear to him, obtaining valuable funding to support them. Tom was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, Sarah and Leo Martin, his son Kelly, and his brother Walter. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Maureen, his brother Paul, sister Musa, his children, Tommy, Bobby and Mary Ann and his beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Tommy, Luke, Maya, Jason, Hannah, and Loretta. Tom had a long life full of laughter, love and friendship, but gosh, did we want it to be longer. We will love you always and forever. Your legacy is epic and everlasting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SLO County Senior Nutrition Program. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close