TONI ASTRA WEITZEL August 26,1939-May 28,2020 Toni (Astra) Weitzel passed quietly to her final resting place on May 28,2020. Toni was a 25+ year resident of Nipomo CA and was active in many local community organizations; including the Blacklake Management Association, Nipomo Lions Club, Old Town Nipomo Organization, The Blacklake Swim Club and the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce. In spite of dealing with many serious long-time health issues, she loved our community and focused her efforts on her business, The Best of Everything. She thoroughly enjoyed writing the weekly "Critter Corner" article for the Santa Maria Times organization since 1998. Toni was born in the Panama Canal Zone and spent her growing up years as part of a military family who traveled to Europe, South America and many States in the USA. In 1959, she found and married Lt. David Weitzel, the love of her life for 61 years. She was the oldest of five children and is survived by her husband David of 61 years, her sister Margret Woodman, her daughter Tamara Samaha, granddaughters Victoria and Leandra Samaha and Ricky Ogg, a cousin who grew up with the family, like a brother. She was a very special lady and represents a great loss to the family everyone who was fortunate enough to meet and associate with Toni will miss her and the happiness and smiles she brought to our lives. An outdoor Mass is planned for 11 AM, August 21,2020 at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church 501 Fair Oaks Ave, in Arroyo Grande and will be followed by a limited outdoor reception at Lady Family Mortuary 555 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. Both events will require masks, and appropriate social distancing because of the virus, attendance at both events may be limited making it important to RSVP for each event. Call 805 489 4717.



