Tonny Murray Twenty minutes before the sun's light broke through the morning sky on June 4, 2020, another light flickered and faded. Our beautiful mother, Tonny Murray, passed away peacefully at 95, having lived a long and fulfilling life. Tonny was born in the Netherlands in 1924, the second of four children, in a rural area close to the German border. During her early years, Tonny experienced a typical Dutch childhood with her close knit family. They would breakfast together on warm milk, bread, butter, jam and hagelslag. In America we would translate that as chocolate sprinkles (the kind we put on ice cream), but the Dutch custom is to sprinkle them on bread and butter. Perhaps this provided much needed energy for the upcoming bike ride to work or school. The main meal was served at home at noon, afterwards biking back to school again. Afternoons were spent doing homework or playing with friends, followed by a light supper, then gathering around the radio in the evenings. This idyllic life ended in 1940 when the Germans invaded and occupied the Netherlands at the onset of WWII. The Dutch town mayors were ordered to requisition cars, radios, gold, tin, copper and even bronze church bells. Our grandmother, Oma, buried the family's precious metals in the yard. Young Dutch men were rounded up by the Germans to work in their war factories. Tonny's older brother, Paul, hid in a small water meter space in the hallway which was covered with a lid and a carpet. Oma resisted the Germans in other ways as well. For three days the family protected an English pilot at great danger to themselves. Oma refused to give up her bike to a German soldier and stood firm when the Germans wanted to claim the family homestead. The family survived in part by bartering linens for food and biking for days if needed for basic supplies. After the liberation Tonny moved to Amsterdam to work for her uncle who ran an export business. Stories about the USA fascinated her and she approached an American business man whose office was in the same canal house as her uncle's. He represented US publishers and agreed to offer her a one year job in the States if she first learned the business in the Amsterdam office. This was a highly unusual venture for a Dutch girl in the fifties. Tonny convinced a friend to join her and in the spring of 1955 they boarded a former troopship for the seven day journey to New York. In Manhattan they found lodging at the Evangeline (a building for young business women run by the Salvation Army) in Greenwich Village. They formed friendships with other women from all over the country and became known as "those clean Dutch girls" due to their window washing habits. Life in New York was glamorous and exciting and they did not want to go home after one year. Tonny landed a job with the Netherlands Consulate which provided her with a diplomatic visa with no expiration date. On New Year's Day 1957 she attended a party given by Dutch friends. There was one American man in the group - he and his Dutch roommate were graduate students at Columbia University. That man was George Murray, Tonny's future husband. They married in 1958 after he received his doctorate. The couple stayed in New York for several years, eventually preferring the wooded suburbs of nearby upstate New Jersey, to raise their two children. They were active in the community and members of local social clubs. Tonny kept close ties with her Dutch relatives, traveling with the family every few years to visit, while other years Oma came to the States. As kids, we were very lucky to have this international bond and honored our mother's pride in her country. "If it ain't Dutch, it ain't much!" Tonny never lost her accent. In 1977 the Murrays headed west. George accepted a job as professor of Metallurgical Engineering at California Polytechnic State University (better known as CalPoly) in San Luis Obispo, California. This was a time of new beginnings and great adventure in this paradise on the Central Coast often referred to as "God's Country." Soft green bucolic hills rolled into windswept dunes down to the crashing surf. In addition to sandy beaches and miles of vineyards, the small college town was charming, with quaint shops and a popular weekly Farmer's Market. Tonny made friendships quickly through the Cal Poly Women's club. She and George enjoyed golf and built their retirement home on the 13th hole of the San Luis Obispo Country Club in 1989. In addition to travel, they entertained and joined friends for cultural and musical performances. Tonny was an avid lap swimmer and also offered her time and services to prepare meals and feed the homeless. These were the happiest days of both their lives. In 2018 they relocated to Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica on the Westside of Los Angeles, to be closer to their daughter. In March 2020, George passed away, Tonny following him less than three months later. Graced with red roses, yellow tulips and white hydrangeas, their ashes were scattered together at sea, off the coast of Morro Bay. The ebb and flow of the tides will reflect the light of their souls in every sunrise and sunset forever. Tonny is survived by her daughter, Karraine, of Brentwood, Los Angeles, her son Michael (Raquel), of San Diego, and her sister Nora (John), of Prescott, Arizona. An intimate Celebration of Life for Tonny and George will be held in San Luis Obispo at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store