Troy C. Raynor Sr. February 8, 1934 August 2, 2019 Troy C. Raynor Sr 85, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at home in Morro Bay CA. Troy Sr was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born in Las Cruces New Mexico, to Cecil & Merle Raynor. Moved to southern California and attended Gardena high school. Married Ruth Pogue on December 28, 1953 and they raised 5 children. He served in the U.S Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean war. He worked for Hughes Aircraft in Torrance Ca. for 17 years as a test engineer, then in 1975 purchased the Three Rivers golf course and Ard Farkles restaurant, where he and family successfully operated the business for 17 years, before retiring to Morro Bay, Ca. Troy Sr & Ruth enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. They loved to travel and attended F1 races in Monaco and Indianapolis. Troy Sr was a licensed pilot, a reserve LAPD officer, a member of the American Legion, a member of the Ferrari Club of America and a proud member of the Cars & Coffee Club in Arroyo Grande Ca. Throughout his life he always had a passion for cars. His first was a 1953 Mercury and his latest was a 2005 Ferrari, with many others in between, he was a car-guy all the way. Troy Sr is survived by his wife Ruth Raynor; children Shelley Shea, Marla Blakslee, Troy Raynor Jr. and his wife Brenda, Deanna Mason and her husband Tom, and Cory Nisbet and her husband Phil; sibling Mavis Green; and grandchildren Trevor & Quinn Shea, Megan, Christopher and Kelley Blakslee, Kendal and Kelby Raynor, Katie, Nick and Ellie Nisbet; and great-grandchildren Mason Mulhern and Declan Shea. Troy Sr's wishes were that his ashes be spread in the Pacific Ocean. No formal services, and in lieu of flowers please donate to a cancer research foundation.

