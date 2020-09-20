1/2
Ty Roberts Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ty Roberts Cooper On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Ty Roberts Cooper, passed away at the age of 24, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Ty was born in San Luis Obispo to Todd and Kathy Cooper. Ty had a passion for sports. Not only did he love to play, he loved to coach. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, brewing, all nighters on Xbox, but most of all, just being with friends. Ty also liked to travel. He enjoyed numerous trips with the Lemons family and his last trip was with friends to Bali. Ty was known for his sarcastic wit, perseverance through difficult times and his kind soul. Ty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Louise Robertson. He is survived by his parents, Todd and Kathy Cooper, sister and brother in law, Taryn and Josh Salazar, grandparents, Lynn and Marge Cooper, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jack's Helping Hand.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved