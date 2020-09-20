Ty Roberts Cooper On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Ty Roberts Cooper, passed away at the age of 24, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Ty was born in San Luis Obispo to Todd and Kathy Cooper. Ty had a passion for sports. Not only did he love to play, he loved to coach. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, brewing, all nighters on Xbox, but most of all, just being with friends. Ty also liked to travel. He enjoyed numerous trips with the Lemons family and his last trip was with friends to Bali. Ty was known for his sarcastic wit, perseverance through difficult times and his kind soul. Ty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Louise Robertson. He is survived by his parents, Todd and Kathy Cooper, sister and brother in law, Taryn and Josh Salazar, grandparents, Lynn and Marge Cooper, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jack's Helping Hand.



