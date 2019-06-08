Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vanessa Murray Murray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vanessa Lynn Murray A Celebration of Life service will be held for Vanessa Ralston Bainer Murray on Saturday, June 8 at 11 o'clock at the meeting Place 505D Orchard in Nipomo. Vanessa was born in Bakersfield, California, September 22, 1956. She was preceded in death by her mother Marlene and her father John Ralston. She is survived by her stepmother and stepsister of 50 years, Delaine Hiett Brown and Becky Valadez, and her half brother Terry Ralston of Texas. She appears to have passed peacefully in her sleep with her precious puppy, Dixie, near. She will be remembered as being a waitress at Melanie's in Grover Beach; The Girls café in Arroyo Grande; a clerk at the Beacon gas station and an employee at The New Times for many years. Vanessa loved well, and was loved by many; she will be greatly missed.

Vanessa Lynn Murray A Celebration of Life service will be held for Vanessa Ralston Bainer Murray on Saturday, June 8 at 11 o'clock at the meeting Place 505D Orchard in Nipomo. Vanessa was born in Bakersfield, California, September 22, 1956. She was preceded in death by her mother Marlene and her father John Ralston. She is survived by her stepmother and stepsister of 50 years, Delaine Hiett Brown and Becky Valadez, and her half brother Terry Ralston of Texas. She appears to have passed peacefully in her sleep with her precious puppy, Dixie, near. She will be remembered as being a waitress at Melanie's in Grover Beach; The Girls café in Arroyo Grande; a clerk at the Beacon gas station and an employee at The New Times for many years. Vanessa loved well, and was loved by many; she will be greatly missed. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close