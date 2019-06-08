Vanessa Lynn Murray A Celebration of Life service will be held for Vanessa Ralston Bainer Murray on Saturday, June 8 at 11 o'clock at the meeting Place 505D Orchard in Nipomo. Vanessa was born in Bakersfield, California, September 22, 1956. She was preceded in death by her mother Marlene and her father John Ralston. She is survived by her stepmother and stepsister of 50 years, Delaine Hiett Brown and Becky Valadez, and her half brother Terry Ralston of Texas. She appears to have passed peacefully in her sleep with her precious puppy, Dixie, near. She will be remembered as being a waitress at Melanie's in Grover Beach; The Girls café in Arroyo Grande; a clerk at the Beacon gas station and an employee at The New Times for many years. Vanessa loved well, and was loved by many; she will be greatly missed.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 8, 2019