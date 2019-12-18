Vera Cuellar Meraz Vera Cuellar Meraz, 96 of Santa Maria. Passed away Dec.11,2019 Parents: Roman and Petra Cuellar Survived by sisters: Lupe, Rosie, Pauline and Gloria. Brothers Raymond (Connie), Paul (Lupe), and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Thursday Dec 19th from 4-6 pm and the rosary at 6:00 pm. at the Marshall-Spoo Mortuary in Grover Beach,Ca. Catholic mass will be held on Friday Dec 20th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's church in Arroyo Grande, Ca. Burial immediately following at the Arroyo Grande cemetery. Vera was a devoted Catholic and a loving and kind person. She will be missed by all.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019