Vera Cuellar Meraz

Service Information
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA
93433
(805)-489-5552
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's church
Arroyo Grande, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Arroyo Grande cemetery
Obituary
Vera Cuellar Meraz Vera Cuellar Meraz, 96 of Santa Maria. Passed away Dec.11,2019 Parents: Roman and Petra Cuellar Survived by sisters: Lupe, Rosie, Pauline and Gloria. Brothers Raymond (Connie), Paul (Lupe), and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Thursday Dec 19th from 4-6 pm and the rosary at 6:00 pm. at the Marshall-Spoo Mortuary in Grover Beach,Ca. Catholic mass will be held on Friday Dec 20th at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's church in Arroyo Grande, Ca. Burial immediately following at the Arroyo Grande cemetery. Vera was a devoted Catholic and a loving and kind person. She will be missed by all.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019
