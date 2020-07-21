Verna Lee Murray April 5,1939 July 11, 2020 Verna Lee Murray was born on April 5, 1939 to Jean and Vernon Nehf in Dinuba, California. Her parents were farmers and she grew up with her brothers and a large extended family. Verna Lee was a pretty and vivacious young woman with a generous spirit. She loved to dance and worked with her mother to sew special outfits for each high school dance. After graduating from Dinuba High School in 1956, she married fellow classmate, Troy Murray, and began their family and life together. Troy and Verna moved to the Central Coast in 1958. While raising their first child, Patrick, she worked as a bank teller. After Kevin, Terrie, and Shannen she managed to juggle being an incredible mother with being an outstanding business partner with her husband, Troy. Together they built Murray Fencing, Murray Construction, and Schaefer Valve Service, Inc. Later she returned to banking as a teller and worked 14 years at Mid-State Bank which is now known as Mechanics Bank. She was a customer favorite; many times, bank clients would wait in line to have her personally assist them with their banking business. She was always patient and had a great sense of humor. Verna was an avid traveler and explored different countries and cultures including Europe, Ecuador, Asia, Mexico, and US National Parks. She was also very involved with her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed friendship and philanthropy projects with her "sisters" for over 50 years and frequently spoke of the joy she felt when gathered with her chapter. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Troy, in 2009. She is survived by her children Patrick (Deanna), Kevin (Rosalind), Terrie (Johan) and Shannen; brother, Tom Nehf; grandchildren Caitlin, Benjamin, Ariana, Katherine, Jonas, Finn, and Lance. Verna was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed every day and will be forever in our hearts and minds. The family would like to thank Kathleen Murray, Dr. Howard Hayashi, and Dr. Gayle Cekada for their wonderful care, kindness, and support of our mother. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, a service will not be held at this time. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, the family suggests one of her favorite charities, Meals on Wheels-Five Cities, P.O. Box 156, Pismo Beach, CA 93448.



