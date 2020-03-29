Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon George Lopes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon George Lopes Vernon George Lopes, age 88, passed away in his home on Friday, March 13 from renal failure. Vernon was born in San Luis Obispo in 1932 at the Edna Valley family farm; where he lived his entire 88 years. He is preceded in death by his father Manuel Victorino Lopes, mother Rose Maria Lopes (Silva), and brother Clarence Lopes. He is survived by his nephew Kevin Lopes (Angela), great niece Morgan Myszka, niece Debbie Storm (Patrick), great-nephew Connor Storm, and sister in law Bel Lopes. He is also survived by many beloved cousins. Vernon graduated from San Luis Obispo High School 1950. Prior to H.S. he attended the Independence One Room School House on Orcutt road with many other family and farming community members. He served in the military from 1954-1956. Upon returning he worked on a family farm until 1973 after which he became a Farm Supervisor at Cal Poly University. He loved mentoring and working with the Cal Poly students who were interested in farming. After working there for 25 years he retired in 1998. He was an active member in the Catholic Church and served as an usher for a few years at the Mission. His true love along with farming was flying his 1956 Cessna 172 airplane. He loved taking day trips in his plane to have lunch far away. He enjoyed barbecuing, going out to eat with his family and friends and his Sunday morning coffee at Madonna Inn. Coffee at the Madonna Inn had become his favorite pastime in recent years. He enjoyed the jokes, laughs, and tales with his longtime buddies Jim Flanigan and Lee O' Reilly. His flying partner John Madonna and his dear cousin Dan Silva. He was a member of the SPRSI and Native Sons of the Gold West. Due to the current restrictions there was a private burial ceremony at the Old Mission Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on a later date that will be announced. The family is asking those wishing to donate do so to Cal Poly University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences in Vernon's name.

Vernon George Lopes Vernon George Lopes, age 88, passed away in his home on Friday, March 13 from renal failure. Vernon was born in San Luis Obispo in 1932 at the Edna Valley family farm; where he lived his entire 88 years. He is preceded in death by his father Manuel Victorino Lopes, mother Rose Maria Lopes (Silva), and brother Clarence Lopes. He is survived by his nephew Kevin Lopes (Angela), great niece Morgan Myszka, niece Debbie Storm (Patrick), great-nephew Connor Storm, and sister in law Bel Lopes. He is also survived by many beloved cousins. Vernon graduated from San Luis Obispo High School 1950. Prior to H.S. he attended the Independence One Room School House on Orcutt road with many other family and farming community members. He served in the military from 1954-1956. Upon returning he worked on a family farm until 1973 after which he became a Farm Supervisor at Cal Poly University. He loved mentoring and working with the Cal Poly students who were interested in farming. After working there for 25 years he retired in 1998. He was an active member in the Catholic Church and served as an usher for a few years at the Mission. His true love along with farming was flying his 1956 Cessna 172 airplane. He loved taking day trips in his plane to have lunch far away. He enjoyed barbecuing, going out to eat with his family and friends and his Sunday morning coffee at Madonna Inn. Coffee at the Madonna Inn had become his favorite pastime in recent years. He enjoyed the jokes, laughs, and tales with his longtime buddies Jim Flanigan and Lee O' Reilly. His flying partner John Madonna and his dear cousin Dan Silva. He was a member of the SPRSI and Native Sons of the Gold West. Due to the current restrictions there was a private burial ceremony at the Old Mission Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on a later date that will be announced. The family is asking those wishing to donate do so to Cal Poly University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences in Vernon's name. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close