Vernon Glenn Lindsey Vernon Glenn Lindsey passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. Vern was born on January 31, 1957 to Glenn Lindsey and Ruby Lindsey (Bazoon) in Santa Maria. He is survived by his five siblings, Robert Lindsey (Marjorie), Fresno, CA; Linda Southwick, Santa Maria, CA; Cheri Childs, Cottonwood, AZ; Donna Lewis, McRae, AR and Debbie Norton (Leamon), Maumelle, AR. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many special friends who adored and loved him. He is survived by four children, Danielle, Dane, Zach and Savannah. There will be a memorial service at the Santa Maria Cemetery, gravesite, on February 1, 2020 at 11 a,m. A celebration of life will follow, information to be provided at service.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020