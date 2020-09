Vernon Lester Stewart Vernon Lester Stewart 89, of Santa Margarita, passed away August 31, 2020, at home, with his wife of 67 years by his side. Born in Arlington, South Dakota on December 12, 1930. Served in the U S Navy (CBs) 1951-1955. On May 30, 1953 he married Dorrie Evans of Goshen, Indiana. He worked in San Luis Obispo in the Auto Parts business for 30 years. Vern was an active member of the Santa Margarita Community. Survived by wife Dorrie Stewart. Children Mona Lancaster (Rick), Willy Stewart (Vicki), Peggy Lynn (Jeff). Five grandchildren. Seven great-grandchildren. Services pending.



