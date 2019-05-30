Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Overall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Overall Los Osos resident Vernon "Vern" Overall, 94, died May 20, 2019, at the Garden House in Morro Bay, CA. Mr. Overall was born July 12, 1924, in Holberg, Missouri, to Herman and Alta Overall. Vern had an interesting life. He served in the United State Navy, during World War II as a pilot. He traveled throughout the U.S. and dabbled in multiple careers that included owning a restaurant, working in lithium mines, and door-to-door sales to name a few. He moved to California in 1959. He worked for the Edison Company as an electrical engineer, and obtained a law degree while attending night school. He retired and moved to Los Osos, CA in 1983. Retirement didn't agree with him so he worked as an electrician for the next 20 years. Vern and Nikki enjoyed traveling the US. Vern was known for his quick wit and enjoyment of life. He loved a good chat with friends, good food, a nice wine and truly enjoyed dressing-up, when the occasion called for it. He will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Nikki; daughter Mary Louise Beckstrom, Granddaughter Christi Moskowitz, Grandson Adam Fleming, and his sister, Twyla Fleming. He also had four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. At his request, no service will be held.

Vernon Overall Los Osos resident Vernon "Vern" Overall, 94, died May 20, 2019, at the Garden House in Morro Bay, CA. Mr. Overall was born July 12, 1924, in Holberg, Missouri, to Herman and Alta Overall. Vern had an interesting life. He served in the United State Navy, during World War II as a pilot. He traveled throughout the U.S. and dabbled in multiple careers that included owning a restaurant, working in lithium mines, and door-to-door sales to name a few. He moved to California in 1959. He worked for the Edison Company as an electrical engineer, and obtained a law degree while attending night school. He retired and moved to Los Osos, CA in 1983. Retirement didn't agree with him so he worked as an electrician for the next 20 years. Vern and Nikki enjoyed traveling the US. Vern was known for his quick wit and enjoyment of life. He loved a good chat with friends, good food, a nice wine and truly enjoyed dressing-up, when the occasion called for it. He will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Nikki; daughter Mary Louise Beckstrom, Granddaughter Christi Moskowitz, Grandson Adam Fleming, and his sister, Twyla Fleming. He also had four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. At his request, no service will be held. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close