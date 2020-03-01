Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Gary (Vic) Tinker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor (Vic) Gary Tinker July 1952 - February 24, 2020 Surrounded by love, Vic passed away peacefully at his home in Cambria early in the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020. Vic was born in Hemet, California in July 1952. He was the youngest of three siblings born to George W. Tinker, Jr. and Geraldine June (Steinhauer). The family moved to Cambria in the early 1960's, where they owned and operated the Castle Inn on Moonstone Beach Drive for a number of years. Vic graduated from Coast Joint Union High School in 1970. Vic learned and started working as a backhoe operator in the mid 1970's and opened his own business, Vic's Backhoe Service, a few years later. The rest is Cambria history! Throughout his entire life, Vic had a passion for cars and actually completely restored a 1966 Ford Fairlane GT into a show quality classic car, which he would regularly take to car shows. He also dedicated nearly every Sunday afternoon during NASCAR season to watching the race. There was quite a rivalry with his friends regarding the winning driver (because someone had to buy coffee!). Vic was always fiercely loyal and would drop everything if a friend, or a friend of a friend, needed help of any kind. He always had an incredible work ethic and truly lived up to his last name, as he could do anything from heavy construction, to carpentry/framing/finish work, to plumbing/electrical, to intricate sewing/upholstering, to landscaping and creating beautiful works of art for his true love's yard. Vic is survived by the love of his life, Terri Soto; his only daughter Kayla Tinker and her boyfriend, Seth Chauvaux; elder brother George Tinker and wife Joan; elder sister Janice Pritchard (Tinker) and husband David; aunts, Joyce Young & Margie Tinker and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, as well as many amazing friends and his dog, Bixby. He was preceded in death by his parents. Vics celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at the American Legion Post #432 in Cambria from 2:00 until 6:00 P.M.

