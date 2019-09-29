Viola June Price Viola June Price 94 yrs old Born in Bakersfield California June 30, 1925 Entered Eternal Life September 20, 2019 She was born to, Jim and Pearl Stancliff/Bundy, she was one of 7 children. The only one to graduate from High School in her family. She was a Lucia Mar Unified School Bus Driver and Bus Driver Trainer for 21 yrs before retiring. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Price, her mother, father and all of her siblings. Survived by her children, Coleen & Richard Kubel & Randy & Rosanna Price, Grandchildren, Shelly & Charles Horton, Michael Kubel, Tammi Price, Christi Kubel. Great Grandchildren, Brittany, Brandan, Cameron, Johnny, Josh and Jacob, Great-Great Grandchildren, Randi Lyn, and Jaden, many nieces and nephews, along with many adopted Grand Children and Great Grand Children, June and Leonard Mendoza and family and many others. She was a Brush Poppers Riding Club founding member and she volunteered her time to coach Five Cites Girls Softball for many years. Always there when her family needed her, she truly was the matriarch of our family. The memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Harvest Church, 124 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019