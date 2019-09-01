Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Florence (VanHouten) Kamp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Florence Kamp Virginia Florence (Van Houten) Kamp, daughter of William and Virginia Van Houten, began her new life in Heaven 30 July 2019; preceded by her daughter Laurie Alaine Sharp a mere five months earlier. Virginia (Ginger) is survived by her brother Richard Van Houten; sons Sam Sharp, Brian & David Kamp; six grandchildren Brandon, Kyle & Jordan Sharp; Alex, Stephen & Rachel Kamp; and two great-grand children Camden & Darci Sharp. Ginger enjoyed an active 83-year life with family and close friends from Redlands College, PEO Sisterhood, Kindred Spirits, and Guardian Angel Wanda Toro; imparting stories and pictures from her hiking trips and worldly expeditions. Always classy with a sometimes sassy (direct) approach, Ginger had a generous zest for life with a flare for wit and laughter. She inspired those close to her to reach their full potential. Ginger (Mom, Nana) is at peace now, pain free and bathed in Love when asked on 28 July, "Who is your best friend?", her clear and unwavering response was, "GOD"! She is home... Heartfelt gratitude to "Feels like Angels" loving professionals for ensuring Ginger's high quality end of life care. God bless you.

Virginia Florence Kamp Virginia Florence (Van Houten) Kamp, daughter of William and Virginia Van Houten, began her new life in Heaven 30 July 2019; preceded by her daughter Laurie Alaine Sharp a mere five months earlier. Virginia (Ginger) is survived by her brother Richard Van Houten; sons Sam Sharp, Brian & David Kamp; six grandchildren Brandon, Kyle & Jordan Sharp; Alex, Stephen & Rachel Kamp; and two great-grand children Camden & Darci Sharp. Ginger enjoyed an active 83-year life with family and close friends from Redlands College, PEO Sisterhood, Kindred Spirits, and Guardian Angel Wanda Toro; imparting stories and pictures from her hiking trips and worldly expeditions. Always classy with a sometimes sassy (direct) approach, Ginger had a generous zest for life with a flare for wit and laughter. She inspired those close to her to reach their full potential. Ginger (Mom, Nana) is at peace now, pain free and bathed in Love when asked on 28 July, "Who is your best friend?", her clear and unwavering response was, "GOD"! She is home... Heartfelt gratitude to "Feels like Angels" loving professionals for ensuring Ginger's high quality end of life care. God bless you. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close