Service Information
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home
1703 Spring St
Paso Robles , CA 93446
(805)-238-4383

Service
12:00 PM
Plymouth Congregational Church
1301 Oak St.
Paso Robles , WA

Virginia Hamm Virginia Marie Hamm went home to be with the lord on Monday October 28 at the age of 93. She was born March 24, 1926 to Richard and Hazel Richter in Santa Barbara. After High School she attended UCSB where she earned her BA. Upon graduation she became a school teacher in the Templeton School District. Later she taught at Lillian Larsen School for 20 years and retired in 1984. She kept her hand in volunteering in class rooms for many years after that. Virginia married Rudy Hamm on Nov 21, 1948. According to Virginia he was really cute and way too young for her. They had 68 wonderful years together. She helped with the family farming while being active in the Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Women where she served as president for many years. She was also a 4-H community and project leader. Together they enjoyed travels in their trailer. They were members of Happy Trails trailer group. Virginia was an active member of the Plymouth Congregational Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and the social group, Clipper Club. Virginia is reunited with Rudy who passed in March of 2017. She is survived by her three children, Ted and wife Louise Hamm, Lynette and her husband George Rock and Susan and her husband Guy Sonne as well as 9 grand children and 10 great grand children. Service will be held at the Plymouth Congregational Church 1301 Oak St. Paso Robles on Friday November 8th at noon with reception to follow. Donations in her honor may be made to SLO Farm Bureau Women P. O. Box 2097, Paso Robles, CA 93447 or Wilshire Hospice who were wonderful in her care at the end.

