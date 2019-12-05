Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Marie Baber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Keller Virginia Marie Baber was born July 1925, in Detroit, MI to Lawrence and Celia Baber. She passed away at 94 on Nov. 10, 2019, in Long Beach, CA. Virginia and John Keller were married for 68 years and lived in Cambria for 32 years. Virginia volunteered at Hearst Castle and the Cambria Chamber of Commerce for many years. She was the unofficial ambassador of Cambria since she was often known to say, "I've never met a stranger." During WWII, Virginia was one of many "Rosie the Riveters" working on the B-24 bomber. She also worked at the Security Pacific Bank. Virginia loved the Cambria area and had many good friends there. She especially loved to go to the ocean every day that she could, to sit and look at the water and her surroundings. Virginia is survived by her son, Larry Keller (Caren) of Medina, OH and daughter Susan Reischl (Steve) of Long Beach, CA; four grandchildren Jennifer Junge, Jessica Keller, Jannine Keller, and Patrick Reischl; and nine great-grandchildren. We loved her dearly and she will be missed by all. She was a very positive and fun-loving mother. A Mass will be said for Virginia at 11:00AM Dec. 27 th at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church, after which friends and family will gather to celebrate her life. Virginia will join her husband at the Cambria District Cemetery.

