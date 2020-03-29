Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Marion Davies. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Davies Schmid Virginia Marion Davies was born on November 11, 1919, in Los Angeles to Addison Tyler and Lena Marion (Evans) Davies. We celebrated her 100 th birthday in 2019. She died in a Vacaville memory care facility on February 24, 2020. The Davies family, including older sister Winifred, lived in Alhambra, California. Virginia graduated from Alhambra High in 1936, attended Pasadena Junior College, and graduated with a degree in Chemistry from Whittier College in 1941. At Whittier she was president of the Thalian Society and Intersociety Council. After graduation she worked as a chemist at the Citrus Experiment Station, which later became the University of California, Riverside. Her stories of this time were indicative of the status of working women. She lived in a large rooming house with other women some chemists, some secretaries. Due to their long working hours and short banking hours, all were required to give their paychecks to their male boss for him to go to the bank and cash for them. She later worked as a chemist for General Petroleum in Los Angeles. In 1944, Virginia took preliminary training at Smith College, Northampton, Mass., and was then commissioned as an ensign in the W.A.V.E.S. (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) the World War II women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve. She was stationed in Bremerton, Washington, and later in Washington D.C. Virginia met and married her husband Bill Schmid when both were stationed at Puget Sound Navy Yard in Bremerton. They settled in Alhambra where they built a new house and had three children. In 1960 the family moved to Orange County. In 1979 Virginia and Bill retired to Los O , California. She lived there until Alzheimer's disease required a move closer to family in the San Fransico Bay Area. Virginia was an active member of AAUW (American Association of University Women) belonging to the Santa Ana and Morro Bay Branches. She was honored for her work on American Fellowships for the AAUW Educational Foundation. Virginia was an excellent cook and into health food "before it was cool". For many years her favorite pastime was buying produce at the weekly Los O Farmers Market. Creating exceptional soups without a written recipe was her specialty. Virginia was an accomplished painter. She began her career working with oils while living in Alhambra and raising her family. She continued painting into her eighties expanding to acrylics and water colors. She painted still lifes, landscapes, and abstracts. She volunteered as a docent at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art for nineteen years. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband William, son Thomas, and parents Add and "Billie" Davies. Virginia is survived by her sister Winifred Church, son James Schmid, daughter-in-law Catherine Schmid, daughter Marion ("Bo") Golson, grandchildren Michael (Tina) Schmid, Elizabeth (Jared) Blanton, Rebecca (Timothy) Swords, and great grandchildren Jackson and Hudson Swords. Virginia was an inspiration and stabilizing rock for her family. She was ahead of her time in many ways including health food and women's equality. Her accounts of growing in up in the golden age of Southern California were entertaining and informative. She was a life-long reader who spoke her mind. She is missed every day.

