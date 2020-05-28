Vivian Gilmore Kilcoyne (1922-2020) Vivian of San Luis Obispo was a native Californian, born in San Bernardino in 1922. She graduated from Hoover High School (San Diego) in 1940, and attended San Diego State College for two years. Her parents owned Gilmore's Bicycle and Toy Store in San Diego where she worked several years before marrying in 1942. She was the ultimate survivor through her adult life. After a divorce, she raised her two children. Despite a severe hearing impairment (later having a cochlear implant), she continued to work as a bookkeeper and office manager for various companies into her seventies. She was always conscious of her appearance in her working years and into her nineties making sure she was fashionable and attractive. She worked for Convair Aircraft, Graffaloy, maker of graphite tennis rackets and golf clubs then later for Unifiber in El Cajon, California. She retired four different times but she was called back to work each time. It became a family joke that she was not allowed any more retirement parties. In retirement, she survived cancer and several broken bones. Her survival was partially due to a life of exercise through golfing with her second husband, John Kilcoyne. They spent many weekends with friends at the Singing Hills Country Club in El Cajon, and played at many golf clubs throughout California and Hawaii. John Kilcoyne , her husband of over 40 years passed away in 2013. Vivian moved to San Luis Obispo to be closer to her daughter, and her family. She loved being around the family, and going out to eat at her favorite local restaurants. She lived at the Palms and Garden Creek at the Villages for several years. Most recently, she resided at Vista Rosita. The family wishes to thank all her wonderful caregivers over the past seven years. Vivian is survived by her son, Thomas Todd (Irene) and daughter, Terri Rademaker (Pierre), two grandchildren,Todd Rademaker (Ying), and Ariana Spaulding (Brian), and four great-granchildren, Audrey and Chloe Rademaker of San Diego and Landen and Corrina Spaulding of San Luis Obispo. She also leaves her brother, Charles Gilmore of Escondido, and her cousin Connie Thompson (Chuck) of San Diego. No services will be held. Donations in her memory may be sent to House Ear Institute, 2100 West Third St., Ste. 111, Los Angeles or Central Coast Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store