Vivian Gordon Vivian Gordon, 90, passed away peacefully at Paradise Valley Care in Atascadero on May 10. She was the 9th child born and raised on a family farm in rural Caldwell Idaho into a large family of 18 children. She married the love of her life, Dale Gordon, they were married 66 years before his passing in August 2014. Together they ventured to the west settling on the Central Coast where they are survived their 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Vivian was a dedicated mother and grandmother who enjoyed travel, baking and gardening. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all that knew her. A memorial service will be held May 25 at 10:30 at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. The family requests any gifts or donations go to the American .

