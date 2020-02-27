Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivien Peach-McClintock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivien Peach-McClintock Vivien Peach-McClintock, 86 passed away on January 31, 2020 with her family by her side. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by her and family and many friends. Vivien was born on January 22, 1934 in Warrington England. She married Brian Peach and together they immigrated to Canada in 1956. Their two sons Stephen and Michael were both born in Canada. In 1962 they moved to Southern California. Some years after the loss of Brian in 1986, Vivien married Homer McClintock. They made their home in Arroyo Grande California. Sadly, she lost Homer in 2005. Vivien loved life. She enjoyed her work as a beautician. She had many loyal clients. She was an avid antique collector, she loved dancing and socializing with her family and her many friends. She faced many illnesses head on for many years with grace and dignity. She will be forever missed by all who knew her. She is survived by sons Stephen Peach, Michael (Kelly) Peach and Martin McClintock, her grandchildren Ryan, Sierra, Tobyn, Nathan, Christian, Anthon, and Robin; great grandchildren Madalyn, Grace, Charlotte, and Chris Kyle. She was preceded in death by her loving grand daughter Kayla. There will be a celebration of life at the Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park Clubhouse located at 345 Sunrise Dr. Arroyo Grande. Please join us to honor Vivien,on Saturday Febuary 29th, from 2-4 P.M.

Vivien Peach-McClintock Vivien Peach-McClintock, 86 passed away on January 31, 2020 with her family by her side. She was much loved and will be dearly missed by her and family and many friends. Vivien was born on January 22, 1934 in Warrington England. She married Brian Peach and together they immigrated to Canada in 1956. Their two sons Stephen and Michael were both born in Canada. In 1962 they moved to Southern California. Some years after the loss of Brian in 1986, Vivien married Homer McClintock. They made their home in Arroyo Grande California. Sadly, she lost Homer in 2005. Vivien loved life. She enjoyed her work as a beautician. She had many loyal clients. She was an avid antique collector, she loved dancing and socializing with her family and her many friends. She faced many illnesses head on for many years with grace and dignity. She will be forever missed by all who knew her. She is survived by sons Stephen Peach, Michael (Kelly) Peach and Martin McClintock, her grandchildren Ryan, Sierra, Tobyn, Nathan, Christian, Anthon, and Robin; great grandchildren Madalyn, Grace, Charlotte, and Chris Kyle. She was preceded in death by her loving grand daughter Kayla. There will be a celebration of life at the Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park Clubhouse located at 345 Sunrise Dr. Arroyo Grande. Please join us to honor Vivien,on Saturday Febuary 29th, from 2-4 P.M. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close