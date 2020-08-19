Wally Engstrom

Wally Ray "Gator" Enstrom Wally Ray "Gator" Enstrom, 73 of Paso Robles, California passed away July 31st 2020. He was born in Los Angeles California, on October 2, 1946, to Walfred August Engstrom and Katherine Rollins Engstrom. Moving to Paso Robles, by the time he was 4. He worked for Chevron Pipline, as a corrosion specialist, for 29 years. He was a member of the Paso Robles Elks, and Santa Lucia sportsmen's assoc. Wally loved spending time with family, tinkering in the yard, camping, welding, home improvments, shoot trap, shooting his bow, an avid photographer (the grandkids called him the ("Kodak Monster"), and hunting. Hunting with lifelong friends, Coop, Maddog, and his brother Rondog. RV campming with Jack, Butch, and Judy Monroe, and vactioning with the Lindgrens and whatever shenanigans they could find. Wally is survived by his wife Lauren Engstrom, son Troy (Christa) Enstrom of Templeton, duaghter Trisha Enstrom, brother Ron Engstrom, both of Paso Robles, sister Judy O'neal of lone, California, aunt Marilyn Rollins of Dallas Texas. Wally is also survided by grandchildren: Shelbi (Justin) Hunt of Spokane Valley, Wa. Tanner Engstrom (Kylie Doty), Paso Robles, Brandon Engstrom, North Carolina, Micheal Engstrom of Templeton. Gabriel Hickman and Destiney Ritchie both of Paso Robles. Great grandson Oliver Ray Hunt, of Spokane Valley Wa. Neices, Nephews and numerous friends. Graveside service will be at Paso Robles Cemetery, August 29th, 2020 at 10 AM. If anyone wishes, they can donate to St. Judes, in lieu of flowers.



