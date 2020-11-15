1/1
Walter Brucks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Brucks
October 28, 2020
Paso Robles, California - Walter Horace Brucks passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at 95 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Brucks, recently celebrating 72 years of marriage. He also leaves 4 loving adult children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Wally lived an incredible life full of accomplishment. He served our country in the Navy during World War II, graduated from college as a Mechanical Engineer, and enjoyed a successful career in industrial engineering. He will be incredibly missed and forever loved.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home
1703 Spring St
Paso Robles, CA 93446
8052384383
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved