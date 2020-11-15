Walter Brucks

October 28, 2020

Paso Robles, California - Walter Horace Brucks passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at 95 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Brucks, recently celebrating 72 years of marriage. He also leaves 4 loving adult children, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Wally lived an incredible life full of accomplishment. He served our country in the Navy during World War II, graduated from college as a Mechanical Engineer, and enjoyed a successful career in industrial engineering. He will be incredibly missed and forever loved.





