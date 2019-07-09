Walter "Walt" Eugene Smith Jr. Walt who was also known to many in his family as Junior, passed away while living in a skilled nursing facility in Long Beach, CA on January 18th. He was the son of Smitty (Walter Eugene Sr.) and Peggy Smith, who have preceded him in death. Walt was born in Los Angeles on March 30, 1947 and had lived in San Luis Obispo County since the family moved here from Fontana in 1960. He had been living with his son Keith when his health had deteriorated to the point of having to be placed in a skilled nursing home. Walt is survived by his 3 sisters Charlotte Dees (Little Rock, AR), Susan Mehren and husband Tim (Morro Bay) and Rev. Donna Smith (Sierra Vista, AZ), his 8 children Kenny and wife Carrie, Keith, Walter III, Desiree Smith Clarke and husband Paul, Jonathan Smith and wife Yesenia, Caleb Pair and Bryon Smith, his son Sean recently passed away on March 7 th , 2019 due to complications from a staph infection. Walt had 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandson (Taylor Smith, Monty Buchanan, Paul Clark, Breanna Clark, Kailani Smith, Josiah Smith, Liberty Smith, and great grand-son Graeson King. Walt will be interned at Arroyo Grande Community Cemetery with his parents Smitty and Peggy on July 12, 2019 at 1 pm. Please join us.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 9, 2019