Warren Gaudineer

June 11, 1930 - October 21, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California -

Warren enjoyed life to the fullest. Family and friends were most important to him and sharing time with them made his day. Even as he slipped into a peaceful sleep on his last night, he was listening to the first game of the World Series with family by his side, hoping for a win for the Dodgers.

Warren was born to Frederick and Anna Gaudineer in Fordham, New York. Growing up in the Depression as a child with his older sister, Florence, parents and grandparents in the same home, he developed a love of family, faith and a strong work ethic that defined him throughout his life. He finished high school early and went on to Lafayette College, graduating in 1951 with a degree in economics. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in combat in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant overseeing his regiment's intelligence and air and ground operations. Even after active duty, he remained in the Army Reserves until 1962.

Warren met the first love of his life, Irene, at a party in Rye, New York. They dated for two years before marrying in 1955. Together, they raised three children: Scott, Suzanne and Gail. After losing Irene to cancer, he met and married the second love of his life, Doris, and they were married in 1983. They celebrated their 37th anniversary in October.

He enjoyed a long and successful career with the DuPont de Nemours Company, serving in many managerial capacities. In 1972, the company asked him to head up a position in Los Angeles after serving on the East Coast for many years. He retired in 1990 and he and Doris moved to Arroyo Grande to enjoy their golden years.

Between church, kids and grandkids, cruises and road trips, golf with his buddies, puttering about the house and with lots of friends and family always around, Warren and Doris enjoyed the best of times together. He was the same with everyone: kind, generous, giving, outgoing, warm, genuine and always positive. He especially loved the holidays because it was always about family. The 4th of July family reunions were legendary. Christmas was the ultimate holiday for him. Decorating the house and trimming the Christmas tree, organizing the "golf buddy" holiday parties at Rose's Restaurant, wrapping and hiding presents all over the house to the consternation of the kids, or going to church for the candlelight service on Christmas Eve, he truly relished and embraced the spirit of the season.

His legacy lives on with his wife: Doris, his children: Scott Gaudineer (Leslie), Suzanne Gaudineer Knutzen and Gail Alvarez (Arnaldo) and grandchildren: Alex, Ryan and Samantha Alvarez and Nicholas and Jennifer Knutzen and his many nieces and nephews. What a life! We should all be so fortunate, and we were, because of him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.





