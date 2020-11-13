1/
Warren Gaudineer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Gaudineer
June 11, 1930 - October 21, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California -
Warren enjoyed life to the fullest. Family and friends were most important to him and sharing time with them made his day. Even as he slipped into a peaceful sleep on his last night, he was listening to the first game of the World Series with family by his side, hoping for a win for the Dodgers.
Warren was born to Frederick and Anna Gaudineer in Fordham, New York. Growing up in the Depression as a child with his older sister, Florence, parents and grandparents in the same home, he developed a love of family, faith and a strong work ethic that defined him throughout his life. He finished high school early and went on to Lafayette College, graduating in 1951 with a degree in economics. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in combat in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant overseeing his regiment's intelligence and air and ground operations. Even after active duty, he remained in the Army Reserves until 1962.
Warren met the first love of his life, Irene, at a party in Rye, New York. They dated for two years before marrying in 1955. Together, they raised three children: Scott, Suzanne and Gail. After losing Irene to cancer, he met and married the second love of his life, Doris, and they were married in 1983. They celebrated their 37th anniversary in October.
He enjoyed a long and successful career with the DuPont de Nemours Company, serving in many managerial capacities. In 1972, the company asked him to head up a position in Los Angeles after serving on the East Coast for many years. He retired in 1990 and he and Doris moved to Arroyo Grande to enjoy their golden years.
Between church, kids and grandkids, cruises and road trips, golf with his buddies, puttering about the house and with lots of friends and family always around, Warren and Doris enjoyed the best of times together. He was the same with everyone: kind, generous, giving, outgoing, warm, genuine and always positive. He especially loved the holidays because it was always about family. The 4th of July family reunions were legendary. Christmas was the ultimate holiday for him. Decorating the house and trimming the Christmas tree, organizing the "golf buddy" holiday parties at Rose's Restaurant, wrapping and hiding presents all over the house to the consternation of the kids, or going to church for the candlelight service on Christmas Eve, he truly relished and embraced the spirit of the season.
His legacy lives on with his wife: Doris, his children: Scott Gaudineer (Leslie), Suzanne Gaudineer Knutzen and Gail Alvarez (Arnaldo) and grandchildren: Alex, Ryan and Samantha Alvarez and Nicholas and Jennifer Knutzen and his many nieces and nephews. What a life! We should all be so fortunate, and we were, because of him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
(805) 489-5552
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved