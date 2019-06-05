Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Elizabeth Roller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wendy Elizabeth Roller Wendy Elizabeth Roller, 30, passed away unexpectedly on March 28th in Chico, California. Born in 1988 at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, CA she was the daughter of Paul J. and Debbie A. Roller. Wendy graduated from Templeton Independent Studies High School in 2006 and obtained an AA degree from Cuesta College where she also received a Certified Nursing Assistant License. Wendy was skilled and compassionate in her nursing work. She had a huge heart which showed through in the exceptional personal care she provided to her disabled and special needs patients. She went on to further her education at Chico State University where she studied microbiology and psychology. She was only a few units from completing her BS degree. Wendy was athletic and adventurous. She played several sports including soccer, basketball, swimming and water polo. She had a love for the outdoors which she pursued through hiking, camping, rock climbing and backpacking. Wendy's greatest passion was riding and racing motorcycles and mountain bikes. She began riding motorcycles at age 13 and quickly became an expert rider. Her competitive nature, athletic ability and love for going fast came together to bring her many hours of joy on trails and tracks. While attending college in Chico, Wendy taught herself to be an online entrepreneur starting up her own business named "Love Not Judge Fashion". She marketed women's fashion and accessories nationwide including stylish clothing and her own brand of make-up products. Wendy will be remembered for the kindness from her large loving heart, her fearlessness in pursuing life's adventures and the laughter she inspired with friends and family. Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister Loreli Cappel (Louis), niece Joelle and nephew Drew of Atascadero and her brother Braedon Freeland of Oxnard.

