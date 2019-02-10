Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilda Lou Chesebro. View Sign

Wilda Lou Chesebro Wilda Lou Chesebro, 94, of Los Osos, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Wilda was born in San Bernardino, California, in February 1924 to Luther Mobley and Virginia Irene Mobley. She graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1942. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Willis Chesebro, after he returned home from the South Pacific at the end of World War II. She remained his devoted wife, partner and friend for the next 66 years. Wilda worked for Bank of America as a note teller. Her passions were with her family, the American Baptist Church, and sewing. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Wilda is survived by daughter Dian; son David; daughter-in-law, Sarah; grandson Samuel and his wife Michelle; and great granddaughter Payton. She is preceded in death by her brother, Sam and her husband, Paul. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Morro Bay Presbyterian Church, 485 Piney Way, Morro Bay. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Wilshire Hospice, 277 South St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

Los Osos Valley Mortuary

