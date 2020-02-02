Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willadean Borchard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willadean Borchard A 92 year old life well-lived is over. Our Mom, Willadean Borchard, passed at the family home in Cayucos on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Glendale, CA in 1927 and spent much of her childhood in Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley. She was awarded a journalism scholarship to UCLA, but was not able to utilize it at that time. She worked for the Morro Bay Sun and enjoyed it immensely. She was married to Bertram (Bud) Borchard for over 50 years before his death. They raised 7 children: Lucinda, Bertina, Gayle, Kim, Kelly, Heidi and Lee. She encouraged their children to be interested in music, volunteerism, and community involvement. Our Mom was one of the 'Grand Dames' of the Cayucos Lioness Club, and was instrumental in raising funds towards building and maintaining the Cayucos Swimming Pool. The Lioness Club provides swim lessons to the towns' children, and a place to exercise for every age group. There was not a fundraiser she did not partake inpolenta and stew, enchiladas, bingo, pancake breakfasts, and rummage sales-all to realize the building of the pool and to benefit Cayucos in general. She never believed she was a driving force, but many employees in General Services at the County Offices would disagree. She was honored to be named Cayucos Citizen of the Year, and a Woman of Distinction. A few words to describe Willadean were: daughter, sister, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a loyal friend to many. Her interests included: music, singing, reading, history, politics, world news, quilting, sewing, gardening, education, farming, travel, but mainly her family. She will be missed and remembered by: her brother, Howard Shaffer, children, and her Grandchildren: Andy (deceased), Jake (Loriana), Kendra, Ethan (Alanna), Hillary, Jason (Christina), Jesse (Lisa), Hayley (Jon), Ben, Brooke Lee and Brooke Lynn. She also leaves behind her Great Grandchildren: Camryn, Jack Pelle, Jocelyn, Max, Josie, Wes, Gabe, Dino, Pixie, Abigail, Aiden , Eleanor ,and Naomi, and son/daughter in laws : Pete Eastman, Morris Sealy, Ken Watkins, and Tara Hawkins. Willadean was a USO singer during WWII and was about to be sent overseas when the War ended. She nevertheless was able to perform for many, and continued to sing even while hanging out clothes in Cayucos. The employees at Boyle Lumber Company would yell out requests and then applaud after she sang them. One of her favorite songs was "Sentimental Journey." She will be missed and remembered by many. There will be no public service at her request. In lieu of flowers, Willadean wanted contributions in her memory to go to the Cayucos Lioness Club Swimming Pool Fund (P.O.Box 153, Cayucos, CA 93430) or the Willadean Borchard and Florence Eileen Shaffer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cuesta College Foundation (P.O.Box 8106, San Luis Obispo, CA 93403). It is with great love and admiration that we send her on her own sentimental journey. She will be missed and remembered by many.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020

