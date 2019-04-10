Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Rodgers. View Sign

William A. "Bill" Rodgers July 30, 1932 - April 8, 2019 Bill was born July 30, 1932, in Sanger, CA to Herschel and Annis Rodgers. He attended schools in Sanger and graduated from Sanger Union High School in 1950. After high school, he served 5 years in the United States Navy, during the Korean War, stationed on The USS Shelton, as a radioman. After being discharged from the Navy, in 1955, he and his wife, Marilyn, located to Modesto, CA where he went to work at Central Glass Company as a glazier. After 5 years there, he went to work at Fuller Glass Company. After a 32 year career, he retired from Acme Glass Company in 1994. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn, his daughters; Cathrin Ann Eckle, Kelly Eileen Rodgers, his grandson, Joshua Thomas Eckle, and his brother, Ken Rodgers. Bill was a member of the Cayucos Lion's Club and the Cayucos Senior Citizens, INC., as well as the Morro Bay Men's Golf Club. He also marshalled at the Morro Bay Golf Course and was an avid Dodgers fan. An ideal day for Bill was playing 18 holes and cruising around the course in his cart. He is on his way to play a round of golf taking with him his favorite putter, ball, and hat!! Go with love, until we meet again at the 19th hole. A private graveside service will be held at The Cayucos Morro Bay Cemetery. His request is, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to . We want to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Sierra Vista hospital for their compassion, respect, and dignity shown to Bill and his family during his final days.

