William Anthony Casano William Anthony Casano, 95, of Arroyo Grande, CA died June 13, 2019. Bill served in the Air Force during WWII. He was presided in death by his mother, Mary Casano and his father, Ignascio "Harry" Casano, and his sister, Catherine Casano. Bill is survived by his brother, Paul Casano and wife, Mary Casano of Arroyo Grande, and his nieces and nephews: Deanna, Karen, Michael, Tony, Dominic, Francis, Joseph, Bridget, Louie, Gina, Monica, Angela,Christina, Bryan, Nicholas, Andrea, Melina, Zachary, Jeffery, Sara, Nicole ,Dylan, Jarod, Nick, Alisha, Aedan, Christopher, Winter, Luna, Mikaila, Sophia, Asher, Harvey,Tucker & Aubrey. There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Arroyo Grande Cemetery.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 23, 2019