William Arthur Deane Born in July of 1923 in Los Angeles to Dale and Janet (Marschner) Deane. Passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 95 after a short illness at home with loved ones. He grew up in Torrance, CA. with fond memories of the old Torrance. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1942 and became a tail gunner in a B-17 with the 388th bomb group, 563 squadron. E.T.O. Shot down on their 5th mission over Germany, he spent the next 22 months as a POW in Stalag 17-B in Krems, Austria. Survived a forced march across Austria. After returning home to southern ca. he met his soul mate Rosalie Dominica Jamar. They were married just shy of 60 years at her passing in 2010. William retired from Union Oil of California after 33 years. In retirement he enjoyed many hobbies. Despite his war experiences he was full of grace, kindness, and humility. To know him was to love him. He is survived by his children Delia (Rod) Hogan, Darrell Deane. Forever loved and remembered by grandchildren Carrie Rosalie Hogan, Jake Rodney Hogan, Kyle Deane (Noelle) Hogan. Great grandchildren Whitney Bell Hogan, Madisyn Rosalie Hogan. Also survived by a loving niece Jeannette (Ray) Fanselau, Nephew Dale (Edith) Deane. Preceded in death by infant Son David, his parents Dale and Janet Deane, his wife Rosalie, a brother Francis D. Deane. In lieu of flowers any remembrances may be made to the upkeep and preservation of the Collings Foundation B-17 flying fortress in honor of William A. Deane Collings Foundation P.O. Box 248, Stow, MA. 01775 Graveside Service at Los Osos Memorial Park, Wednesday, March 20th at 1pm. Arrangements by Marshall Spoo

William Arthur Deane Born in July of 1923 in Los Angeles to Dale and Janet (Marschner) Deane. Passed away on March 10, 2019 at the age of 95 after a short illness at home with loved ones. He grew up in Torrance, CA. with fond memories of the old Torrance. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1942 and became a tail gunner in a B-17 with the 388th bomb group, 563 squadron. E.T.O. Shot down on their 5th mission over Germany, he spent the next 22 months as a POW in Stalag 17-B in Krems, Austria. Survived a forced march across Austria. After returning home to southern ca. he met his soul mate Rosalie Dominica Jamar. They were married just shy of 60 years at her passing in 2010. William retired from Union Oil of California after 33 years. In retirement he enjoyed many hobbies. Despite his war experiences he was full of grace, kindness, and humility. To know him was to love him. He is survived by his children Delia (Rod) Hogan, Darrell Deane. Forever loved and remembered by grandchildren Carrie Rosalie Hogan, Jake Rodney Hogan, Kyle Deane (Noelle) Hogan. Great grandchildren Whitney Bell Hogan, Madisyn Rosalie Hogan. Also survived by a loving niece Jeannette (Ray) Fanselau, Nephew Dale (Edith) Deane. Preceded in death by infant Son David, his parents Dale and Janet Deane, his wife Rosalie, a brother Francis D. Deane. In lieu of flowers any remembrances may be made to the upkeep and preservation of the Collings Foundation B-17 flying fortress in honor of William A. Deane Collings Foundation P.O. Box 248, Stow, MA. 01775 Graveside Service at Los Osos Memorial Park, Wednesday, March 20th at 1pm. Arrangements by Marshall Spoo Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019

