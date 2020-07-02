William B. Erdman William (Bill) Benjamin Erdman 89 of Cayucos, California passed away at his home on the morning of May 21st. 2020 attended by Barbara his loving wife of 43 years, and his son Tony Foster. He was born in November of 1930 in San Luis Obispo to Kenneth and Frances Erdman. He was a lifetime resident of SLO County. He spent his younger years in Morro Bay, where he developed a love of the ocean, and eventually became a commercial Abalone Diver. He graduated from S.L.O H.S., where he was on the Football Team. Out of H.S. he enlisted in the Navy and served on the Bonne Homme Richard, and the Boxer, both Essex-class Aircraft Carriers in the Pacific during the Korean War. He raised his Family in Atascadero, and later retired in Cayucos. Bill spent his career at the CMC in SLO. He was a well-respected Officer, and retired as a Sargent. Retirement allowed Bill and Barbara to travel across the United States, visit Canada, Mexico and Europe. Bill loved the Ocean and could be found on or in it most of his life, he was an avid Kayaker, and would be out on his kayak fishing up into his early 80's. Bill was a golfer and had even played with his grandsons just a few months before his death. Bill Erdman grew up amongst and with, what Tom Brokaw called the "Great Generation" he was a man of principle. A Handsome Man of 6'5" height, he had deep compassion for others, was a man who gave without expecting a return, was a loyal friend, and he was completely trustworthy. He never judged a man by appearance, but based his judgment on what they did in life and how they treated others. He taught his children to have these same qualities. William Erdman is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Trecia Hamm. Jeff, Bill & Earl, his step sons, Micheal, John and Tony Foster, numerous Grand and Great Grandchildren, his Sister Marvene McCowan as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic there will be a private burial. The family will have a memorial for him at a later date when it is safe to gather to remember this tall strong County Native together.



