William "Larry" Bates

October 20, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and grandfather William "Larry" Bates. Larry passed away on October 20, 2020. Larry was born in Selma, California in 1937, to Edgar and Katherine Bates . They moved to this area in 1938. He attended local schools grades 1 - 12 and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After 4 years serving in the Navy, Larry worked in the family business Bates Plumbing for over 62 years. He is survived by wife Judy, children Kathy Perez, Russell Bates, Michael Bates, Mark Bruce and Kelly Ely, seven grandchildren , five great-grandchildren and sister Gloria Wilson.

Larry was a kind and gentle person, he will be missed by all who knew him. At Larry's request there will be no services.





