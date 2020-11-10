William Ernst

November 4, 2020

Atascadero, California - William Anthony Ernst was born in Chicago, Illinois, the eldest son of Adrian Ernst and Mary Lamey. He died in Atascadero on November 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Although he lived in Illinois during his early years, he considered himself a Minnesotan, spending as much time as possible on his grandmother's dairy farm near Minneapolis. He studied at the Pontifical College Josephenum in Ohio and left after college graduation without having become a priest. He was then drafted into the US Army and served two years at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Due to a lack of entertainment opportunities in the desert, he began commuting to Salt Lake City on evening and weekends and eventually earned a second BA degree in psychology.

After discharge from the military, Bill visited a friend in Los Angeles and found himself enjoying a beautiful, 70-degree day in January, and he promised himself he would never live in the snow again. He attended Fresno State University and graduated in 1968 with both a master's degree in social work and a marriage certificate, having just married his classmate Grenda Gronstrand. He was a psychiatric social worker at Atascadero State Hospital for 4 years then a program director for 28 years, a position he held until retirement. He was a skillful leader, and genuinely believed he worked for his employees and not the other way around.

Bill and Grenda's children, Suzanne and Joseph, have brought great happiness to their parents' lives, and Bill felt it was an honor to be their father. The family had many wonderful outdoor adventures together, hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, and backpacking. Yosemite in particular had a piece of Bill's heart, and he was proud of having skied over the Sierra on Tioga Pass Road. He enjoyed backpacking in the High Sierra with his close friends Bob and Greg. While Bill stayed physically active after his retirement in 2000, the progression of his Parkinson's disease made it difficult to maintain his previous level of activity. He met each loss of physical ability with grace and patience.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Grenda, daughter Suzanne (Tim) and son Joseph (Andrea), four grandchildren, brothers John and Joe, and many Minnesota relatives including beloved cousin Anne Marie Eisenzimmer. The family is grateful to Maria, Kristen, and Kelsey from Central Coast Home Health – wonderful physical and occupational therapists. Bill and Susan from Amdal were excellent companions; Susan made sure each day started well. Annie Woodard, a loving friend long before she became Bill's hospice nurse, became one with the family. She was Bill's rock, helping him navigate the tough, the pain-filled, and the frightening times. There will be a small graveside service for family, with a celebration of his life when large gatherings are again possible. Those wanting to acknowledge Bill's passing may make a donation in his memory to the Community Foundation, San Luis Obispo County, 550 Dana St, San Luis Obispo, 93401.





