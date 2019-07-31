Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Francis Radke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Francis Radke William Francis Radke "Bill" passed away on July 28, 2019 at Sierra Vista Hospital after having complications from a stroke at the age of 74. Bill was the son of Clarence Radke and Frances Fox, both deceased. He was survived by his wife Martha Angie Radke, his step daughters Angie Butler and Susan Morrow, five step grandchildren, five step great grandchildren and his brother Richard Radke. Bill was born on September 30, 1944 at Atascadero Hospital in Atascadero. Bill was raised in Atascadero and lived in Cayucos all of his adult life. Bill and Marty were married 47 years. They owned and operated the Cayucos Super Market for approximately 50 years. Bill attended college at San Diego State where he majored in music and served in the National guard. He was a Volunteer for the Cayucos Fire Department and later became Fire Chief. He held that position for 37 years. Bill was active in the community and known for helping others. He was also a Member of the Lions Club and was president for a year. Viewing/visitation will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Reis Chapel in San Luis Obispo from 3pm to 5 pm. Graveside Services Thursday August 1, 2019 at 10am. There will be a Memorial in his honor on August 24, 2019 11 am at the veterans Hall in Cayucos.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 31, 2019

