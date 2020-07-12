William H. Allen II, M.D. Born June 5, 1935, in Covina CA to William and Barbara Allen. Died peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. Raised in El Monte with two sisters Sue Delgado and Mary Fallis. He graduated from Stanford University (1958). Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army (1956). Graduated from UCLA School of Medicine (1962), followed by four more years at UCLA completing internship, medical residency, and Cardiology Fellowship. Practiced Internal Medicine and Cardiology with the Long Beach Memorial Group (1966-1980). Was very involved with the teaching program, obtaining Assistant Clinical Professorship at UCLA and Associate Clinical Professor at UCI School of Medicine. Had three wonderful children from his first marriage: William (Will) H. Allen III, Jennifer Galde, and Betsy Brown. Married Heeja Lee Allen in 1978 and recently celebrated 42 beautiful years together. They had one lovely daughter, Kimberlee Bartley. When Kimberlee was just 6 months old, they set sail on a 44 foot Peterson. They visited the Mexican West Coast, Marquesas, French Polynesia, Western Samoa, Fiji and New Zealand. After returning from their trip, they settled in Laguna Beach, CA (1984 -1996) where he maintained a solo medical practice and was active at South Coast Hospital. In 1997 they retired and moved to Nosara, Costa Rica, where they lived for seven years, enjoying lovely ocean views, wonderful friends, tennis, bridge, fishing and numerous other activities. In 2004 they returned to California and established a home in Nipomo. He became an avid Duplicate Bridge player, playing several times a week and was the President of the Five City Duplicate Bridge Group. He was a voracious reader, averaging a couple of novels a week. He maintained hundreds of beautiful orchids that bloomed all throughout the year. His life was enriched by his close companionship with his successive Weimaraners; most recently the beloved Lalee. He was most grateful for Heeja's loving care throughout the years and she took care of his every need. And for his fantastic family; including his four children, their spouses and six grandchildren (William (Willis) Hubert Allen IV, Spencer Allen, Chloe Allen, Ashley Galde, Ethan Galde, and Anabelle Bartley. So we say adios al viejo de Camino Caballo, a street he walked daily for many years with his Weimaraner and very large Sombrero. He will be cremated and desired no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store