Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Butz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William H. Butz July 30, 1928 Jan. 10, 2020 He lived life just how he wanted to. Perhaps it wasn't always like that, but in the end we look back in amazement realizing what a full and rewarding life Bill led. Born in North Hollywood, California, Bill developed a lifelong love of photography working after school at the local camera store. He saved money, studied hard, and graduated with a Degree in Bacteriology from the University of Southern California. The Korean war was just beginning, and Bill joined the Army Medical Corps as a First Lieutenant. His goal was to pursue a medical career, but as, it does, fate had another plan. He met a cute Registered Nurse from the cornfields of Illinois one night at Camp Cook Officer's Club in Santa Barbara. Next day's beach date pretty much sealed the deal. Although Cathy Johnson didn't know much about body surfing, she gave it her all and Bill knew he had found the one. They were married a few months later and enjoyed a lifetime of love and adventure together...most of which involved boats and the ocean. Family was first. A successful businessman in the scientific instrument industry, Bill always was home on the weekends for his "girls", Cathy, and their two daughters Charlotte and Susan. Whether it was starting (or completing) a building project, boating vacations to Catalina, or a photography weekend up in Yosemite, Bill always had a new plan and another good idea. There wasn't a boring moment. At one time the count reached 30 the different homes Bill built, remodeled, or lived in. Raising his family in the small California beach town of Newport was a dream realized and totally enjoyed. When Charlotte & Susan were grown, Cathy and Bill moved to Cambria on the Central Coast in 1977. They loved this quaint town represented by such a vibrant and eclectic community. Sadly, Cathy passed in 1999 and Bill lost the love of his life. His focus then turned to his grandchildren and he spent his time between California and Hawaii helping with homework, driving to school, and cheering at sports events. He loved being a grandpa! Surrounded by loving family, at peace with the world and His Savior, Bill passed through this world to join Cathy in heaven on January 10, 2020. We all miss him and will always love him. He leaves a beautiful legacy in his children Charlotte (James) Farmer, Susan (Rick) Oyler, grandchildren, Clinton Buhl, Rachael Massey, Shawn Farmer, Shelby Farmer, Jason Buhl, Michael Buhl, Paul Oyler, Naomi Oyler, Peter Oyler and many great grandchildren. Private services will be held in the Spring of early 2020.

William H. Butz July 30, 1928 Jan. 10, 2020 He lived life just how he wanted to. Perhaps it wasn't always like that, but in the end we look back in amazement realizing what a full and rewarding life Bill led. Born in North Hollywood, California, Bill developed a lifelong love of photography working after school at the local camera store. He saved money, studied hard, and graduated with a Degree in Bacteriology from the University of Southern California. The Korean war was just beginning, and Bill joined the Army Medical Corps as a First Lieutenant. His goal was to pursue a medical career, but as, it does, fate had another plan. He met a cute Registered Nurse from the cornfields of Illinois one night at Camp Cook Officer's Club in Santa Barbara. Next day's beach date pretty much sealed the deal. Although Cathy Johnson didn't know much about body surfing, she gave it her all and Bill knew he had found the one. They were married a few months later and enjoyed a lifetime of love and adventure together...most of which involved boats and the ocean. Family was first. A successful businessman in the scientific instrument industry, Bill always was home on the weekends for his "girls", Cathy, and their two daughters Charlotte and Susan. Whether it was starting (or completing) a building project, boating vacations to Catalina, or a photography weekend up in Yosemite, Bill always had a new plan and another good idea. There wasn't a boring moment. At one time the count reached 30 the different homes Bill built, remodeled, or lived in. Raising his family in the small California beach town of Newport was a dream realized and totally enjoyed. When Charlotte & Susan were grown, Cathy and Bill moved to Cambria on the Central Coast in 1977. They loved this quaint town represented by such a vibrant and eclectic community. Sadly, Cathy passed in 1999 and Bill lost the love of his life. His focus then turned to his grandchildren and he spent his time between California and Hawaii helping with homework, driving to school, and cheering at sports events. He loved being a grandpa! Surrounded by loving family, at peace with the world and His Savior, Bill passed through this world to join Cathy in heaven on January 10, 2020. We all miss him and will always love him. He leaves a beautiful legacy in his children Charlotte (James) Farmer, Susan (Rick) Oyler, grandchildren, Clinton Buhl, Rachael Massey, Shawn Farmer, Shelby Farmer, Jason Buhl, Michael Buhl, Paul Oyler, Naomi Oyler, Peter Oyler and many great grandchildren. Private services will be held in the Spring of early 2020. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close