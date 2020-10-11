William H "Bill" Olson

Morro Bay, California - William H "Bill" Olson passed away on September 21, 2020 in Morro Bay. He was born in Muskegon, MI and was 100 years of age when he passed. In 1940, he moved to Los Angeles to attend the Art Center School of Design and study photography. His studies, however, were interrupted by World War II. He joined the USAAF and became a Signal Corps photographer and cinematographer. He worked on many training films and filmed combat missions in the Pacific from the nose of a B-25 bomber. He also flew in the reconnaissance version of the B-29 and filmed some of the first reconnaissance missions over Japan. After the war he returned to Los Angeles where he completed his degree in photography from Art Center, using his GI benefits. In 1947, he purchased a graphic arts business in Los Angeles and began his long career in commercial photography, first as a partnership and after 1965 as a sole proprietor. His clients included advertising agencies, architects, and a variety of companies that appreciated the high quality of his color printing, his innovations in print technology, and his meticulous attention to detail. In Los Angeles Bill met his wife Elizabeth "Betty", a registered nurse, and they were married in 1955. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Monterey Park, where they lived for 27 years. Betty provided administrative support for the business, which they operated until 1984 when Bill retired from commercial photography and they moved to Morro Bay. From their new home, Bill continued to sell photographic supplies and provide technical support to his customers. He met many friends on the Central Coast through the sales business who greatly appreciated his advice and knowledge of photography gained through 40 years of experience. Bill kept busy not only with his business but also with continuing his love of landscape and nature photography in Morro Bay, Montana de Oro Park, and surrounding area, taking many stunning pictures of the Central Coast. He volunteered for a number of years as a docent at the park, continuing this work well into his 80's. Already past 75 years of age, he taught himself to use a computer and Photoshop to edit and print digital pictures. He also served in a variety of roles to assist his adopted home town, particularly in water supply issues for the City of Morro Bay. Bill had many interests besides photography, including historical railroading, model trains, war history, classical and swing-era music, and reading. He was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Morro Bay, and he regularly attended services and events at the church until age-related health problems made it difficult for him to continue. He also was a member of the VFW and an informal veteran's group that met once a week in Morro Bay to swap stories about WWII. Bill is survived by his daughter Deborah and his son Bill. His wife Betty predeceased him in 2013. The family would like to thank Casa de Flores senior residence and all the devoted staff and caregivers there for the excellent care Bill received during the last four years of his life. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside service only on Oct 14, 2020 at 2pm at the Cayucos-Morro Bay Cemetery, with no reception afterward. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Bill Olson's honor to Calvary Lutheran Church in Morro Bay.





