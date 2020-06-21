WILLIAM "BILL" HARRIS BUTZ July, 1928 January 10, 2020 Born in North Hollywood, California, Bill developed a lifelong love of photography working after school at the local camera store. He graduated with a Degree in Bacteriology from the University of Southern California in 1950. The Korean war was just beginning, and Bill joined the Army Medical Corps as a First Lieutenant. He met a cute Registered Nurse Catherine Johnson from the cornfields of Illinois one night at Camp Cook Officer's Club in Santa Barbara. They were married a few months later and enjoyed a lifetime of love and adventure together. A successful businessman in the scientific instrument industry, Bill always was home on the weekends for his "girls", Cathy, and their two daughters Charlotte and Susan. Whether it was starting (or completing) a building project, boating vacations to Catalina, or a photography weekend up in Yosemite, Bill always had a new plan and another good idea. Raising his family in the small California beach town of Newport was a dream realized and totally enjoyed. Cathy and Bill moved to Cambria in 1977. They loved this quaint town represented by such a vibrant and eclectic community. Sadly, Cathy passed in 1999 and Bill lost the love of his life. His focus then turned to his grandchildren and he spent his time between California and Hawaii. He loved being a grandpa! Surrounded by loving family, Bill passed through this world to join Cathy in heaven on January 10, 2020. He leaves a beautiful legacy in his children Charlotte (James) Farmer, Susan (Rick) Oyler, grandchildren, Clinton Buhl, Rachael Massey, Shawn Farmer, Shelby Farmer, Jason Buhl, Michael Buhl, Paul Oyler, Naomi Oyler, Peter Oyler and many great grandchildren.



