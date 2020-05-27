William "Bill" Joseph McKee William "Bill" Joseph McKee, lost his battle with cancer on May 10, 2020 at his home in Butte Valley, California. Bill was born in Pittsburg, California in November of 1952. He graduated from Pittsburg High School and went on to graduate from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1977, with a degree in Engineering Technology. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for PG&E and the Pipefitters Union at Diablo Canyon. He retired from the City of San Luis Obispo after approximately 18 years of service. Bill was a quiet, patient man, who kept his priceless sense of humor until the end. He and his wife Gina raised their four children in San Luis Obispo, where he was active in coaching girls' softball. Once retired, he was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, building homes in Chico, CA. He enjoyed working in his shop, playing with his grandchildren, camping, building model airplanes, Dodger baseball and attending the California Dodge Power Wagon Rally for the past sixteen consecutive years. Bill is survived by his wife Gina McKee, daughters Katie Femia (Peter) and Bonnie Baxter (Craig), sons Trevor and Joe (Cheyenne) McKee, his mother Shirley McKee, sisters Linda Palacios (Richard) and Cherie Gibson (Bruce), grandchildren Dominic, Sean and Antonio Femia, Bodie and Hazel Baxter, several nieces and nephews and his devoted friend until the end, Brutus his dog. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Butte County Habitat for Humanity.



