William Maxfield Alexander Will was born on November 26, 1925 in Hood River, Oregon. He passed away peacefully in Chico, California on June 27, 2020 at age 94. Will was an active member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). Will is survived by his older sister Mary Helen Filz and his three children: Bill Alexander (Lisa Vrebalovich), John Alexander (Jane Divinski), Loree Monroe (Bill), six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Anna MacGillivray, as well as his second wife, Mary Celia Tuttle, whom he married in Lansing Michigan in 2012 and his brother George (Geo/Joe) Alexander. Will was raised in Parkdale, OR on the family farm, where he greatly enjoyed 4-H and Boy Scouts. His attendance at Oregon State University was interrupted by his Navy service during World War II. He had a life-long interest in education completing Bachelor's in Agriculture and Master Degrees in Ag Education at OSU, a Master's in Political Science at Penn State and finally a Doctorate in Political Science from the University of Oregon. While at OSU, he met and married Anna MacGillivray in 1950. He began a 30 year teaching career in 1958 at California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo. He displayed leadership talents by rising to Department Head and being elected as Chairman of the Academic Senate. In 1964-65, he was awarded a Fulbright Grant to teach at Aligarh Muslim University and took the whole family to India. In 1979-81, Will and Anna served as Peace Corps Volunteers in Kenya. Building on these and other third-world experiences, Will put his mark on the Cal Poly curriculum creating a new teaching field called World Food Politics. This study of third-world population growth and hunger, led to his retirement adventures. Noting the rapidly increasing human over-consumption of the earth's natural resources, he asked, "How can grandchildren survive through the 21 st century?" He then spent 16 years looking for the answer. He was surprised to find Kerala, the Southwestern province of India offered a model for low-consumption with high quality of life indicators. He concluded that the matriarchal society of Kerala was a major part of their success. The family wishes that any memorial gifts be directed to World Neighbors (5600 North May Ave, Oklahoma, OK 73112-4222) www.wn.org/donate/ or the charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be hosted on Zoom by the Red Cedar Friends Meeting of Lansing, MI at 1 PM PDT (4 PM EDT) on Saturday July 25, 2020. For details, please email:alexwillmax@gmail.com A slideshow of Will's life: youtu.be/oMwrPDmORF4 An article about his post retirement research: www.friendsjournal.org/2005049/